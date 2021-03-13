Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.53. 28,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

