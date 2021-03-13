Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

