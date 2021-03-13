Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.