Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $712.92. 17,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

