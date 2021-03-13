Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $497.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.