Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CB opened at $175.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

