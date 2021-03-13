Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,064 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $15.55 on Friday, reaching $267.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.