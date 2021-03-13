Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $304,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,500,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

