Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $136.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

