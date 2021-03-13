Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 1.89% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

