Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

