Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

