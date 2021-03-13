Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

