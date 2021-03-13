Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $118.83 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

