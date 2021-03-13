Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 662 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,216 shares of company stock worth $1,728,742 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.43 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

