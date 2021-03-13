Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.