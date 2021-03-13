Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $201,000 in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,089,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

