Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,774 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

