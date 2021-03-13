Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,615 shares of company stock worth $3,573,572. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.