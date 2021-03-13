Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $6.05. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 102,116 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

