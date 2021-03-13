Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,449 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

