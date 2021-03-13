Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 120 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $436,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.45 on Thursday, hitting $516.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

