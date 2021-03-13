Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,763. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

