Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 550 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,232,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 211,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,510. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

