Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after purchasing an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,950 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,364. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

