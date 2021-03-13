Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,052,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,750,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. 7,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

