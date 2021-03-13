Cloudbric Achieves Market Cap of $13.94 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 64.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 193.5% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $13.94 million and $355,787.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.