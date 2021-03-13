CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a growth of 164.6% from the February 11th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DOCRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of DOCRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 221,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,287. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.