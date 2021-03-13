CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,126. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.