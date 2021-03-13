Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $80.08. 2,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

