CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. CoinUs has a market cap of $29,916.67 and $101.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 97.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

