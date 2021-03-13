Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

BASI stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.35 million, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.92. Bioanalytical Systems has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $31,843.20. Also, CFO Beth Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $192,443. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

