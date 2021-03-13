Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

