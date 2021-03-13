Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

