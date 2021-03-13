Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Shares of CVGI opened at $10.44 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

