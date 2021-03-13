Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.40 ($6.35).

CBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting €5.52 ($6.49). The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.48 and its 200 day moving average is €5.04.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

