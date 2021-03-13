CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after buying an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,324,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

