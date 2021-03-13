Comparing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -123.71 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.29%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Volatility & Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

