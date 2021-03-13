Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 79.8% in February

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the February 11th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

CHCI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

