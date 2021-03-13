ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.