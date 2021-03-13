Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 3,255 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.