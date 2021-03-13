Content Value Network Trading 27,802.5% Higher Over Last Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00048716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00666523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

