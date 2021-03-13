ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 50,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85.

ContextLogic stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

