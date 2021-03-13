Contrasting AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.75 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.61 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.55%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

