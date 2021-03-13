Contrasting Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum -76.17% -15.55% -2.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 1.34 -$667.00 million $1.45 21.12

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 4 10 9 0 2.22

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential downside of 30.46%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Atlas Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

