Contrasting Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) & Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paya and Churchill Capital Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paya and Churchill Capital Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 72.22 Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp II beats Paya on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

