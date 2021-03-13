Convatec Group’s (CTEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Convatec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. Convatec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.85.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

