Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

