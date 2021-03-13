Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.68% of Varex Imaging worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.06 million, a PE ratio of -41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

