Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 3,514 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $70,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.05. 63,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

